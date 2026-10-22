Sheetal Devi Gets Emotional After Clinching Second Successive Asian Para Games Gold Medal, Consoled By Staff In Heartwarming Moment | Video

Sheetal Devi Gets Emotional After Clinching Second Successive Asian Para Games Gold Medal | paralympicsindia_official/Instagram

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi was overcome with emotion after clinching her second successive gold medal in the women's compound individual event at the Asian Para Games. The champion archer's emotional reaction following her triumph made for a heartwarming moment, as members of the staff were seen consoling her after she secured another major achievement on the continental stage.

Sheetal's latest gold medal further strengthened her position among India's leading para athletes. Having already won the women's compound individual title at the previous edition, she successfully defended her crown, demonstrating remarkable consistency and composure under pressure. Her back-to-back triumphs highlighted her ability to deliver on the biggest stage and maintain her standards against strong international competition.

Sheetal Devi Gets Emotional After Clinching Second Successive Asian Para Games Gold Medal

The emotional scenes following her victory offered a glimpse of what the achievement meant to the young archer. As Sheetal became emotional, staff members gathered around her to console and support her. The moment captured the intensity of the occasion, with the gold medal representing not just another victory but also the culmination of the hard work, preparation and determination that go into competing at the highest level.

Born without arms, she shoots using her feet and shoulder, showcasing extraordinary adaptability and precision in a sport that demands immense concentration. Her journey from a small village to becoming a multiple-time international champion has drawn admiration from across the sporting community.

With her second consecutive Asian Para Games gold in the women's compound individual event, Sheetal added another significant chapter to her remarkable career. The emotional moment after her victory served as a reminder that behind every medal lies a deeply personal journey filled with sacrifice, perseverance and ambition. For India, her successful title defence was another proud moment, while her story continues to inspire aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams against all odds.