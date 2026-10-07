Asian Para Games 2026 Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel Named India's Flag Bearers For Opening Ceremony | X

New Delhi, Oct 7: Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held from October 18 to 24 in Nagoya, Japan.

Bhagat, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals, including two gold and four bronze, from 2014 to 2023. Patel is a leading para table tennis player who won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 -- one silver and one bronze.

Patel calls it proud moment

"It is a very proud moment for me to be chosen as India's flag bearer," Patel said in a release.

"When you carry the Tricolour, you realise that you are representing something much bigger than yourself. I am excited to walk into the Opening Ceremony with Pramod and lead our contingent. I hope all our athletes compete with confidence, enjoy the moment and give their very best for India.”

Contingent send-off on October 8

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will formally see off the Indian contingent at a special send-off ceremony on October 8. The ceremony will be attended by Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as chief guest, with Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, as Guest of Honour.

Jhajharia praises flag bearers

"It is a matter of immense pride for us to have Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel lead the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony," Devendra Jhajharia, President, PCI, said.

"Both are exceptional champions who have contributed immensely to the growth of Indian para sport. Their journey, achievements and resilience make them fitting representatives of the Indian contingent, and I am confident they will inspire our athletes as they embark on this important campaign."

Also Watch:

India eyes Asian Para success

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games will bring together para-athletes from across the continent, with India looking to build on its growing success at major international competitions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)