Asian Para Games 2026: Nitesh Kumar Beats Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 In All-Indian Final To Clinch Men's SL3 Badminton Gold As Bhagat Takes Silver | X / @mansukhmandviya

Nagoya: India's Nitesh Kumar outwitted compatriot Pramod Bhagat in straight games to win the men's singles SL3 gold medal, while Thulasimathi Murugesan settled for silver in women's SU5 badminton event at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

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In a clash between two Paralympic gold medallists, Nitesh produced a clinical performance to beat the 38-year-old Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 and claim the top spot. Bhagat, who had won gold in the 2018 and 2022 editions, had to settle for silver.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Murugesan, a silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics, lost 18-21, 11-21 to China's Yang Qiuxia at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

Murugesan, however, remains in contention for two gold medals. She will partner Nitesh in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final against Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani. Later, she will team up with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi to take on China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 final.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)