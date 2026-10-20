Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Climbs To 6th Place With 35 Medals; Check Gold, Silver And Bronze Count | X

India have climbed to sixth place in the Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally after taking their overall medal count to 35 on Tuesday. Indian para-athletes continued their impressive performances in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, winning medals across athletics, shooting, swimming, judo and table tennis.

India have won nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals so far. The country began the second day of the competition in a strong position after winning 11 medals on the opening day. The latest results have helped India move up the standings as the competition continues.

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India's Gold, Silver And Bronze Medals

India's medal tally includes nine gold medals, 11 silver medals and 15 bronze medals. Athletics has been a major contributor to India's success, with Indian athletes winning several medals in track and field events. Shooting has also added to the country's medal count.

Among the standout performers, Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's long jump T47 event on the opening day. Deepthi Jeevanji added another gold medal by winning the women's 400m T20 event on Tuesday. Indian athletes also performed well in javelin throw and discus throw, securing multiple podium finishes.

In shooting, Mona Agarwal won gold in the women's 10m air rifle event, while Avani Lekhara claimed silver. Indian athletes have also won medals in swimming, judo and para table tennis.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Table

China continue to lead the medal standings, with Japan and Uzbekistan also among the top-performing nations. India are currently sixth with 35 medals and will look to add more medals in the coming days.

The Asian Para Games 2026 are being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. India will aim to build on its strong start and move further up the standings as more medal events take place.