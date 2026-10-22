Asian Para Games 2026: India's Suvarna Raj Wins Women's F54 Discus Gold With 15.66m Throw, Finishing Ahead Of Iran & Vietnam | X

Nagoya: India's Suvarna Raj clinched the gold medal in the women's F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games with a best effort of 15.66m, here on Thursday.

The 44-year-old from Greater Noida delivered a consistent performance, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. She produced her gold-medal-winning effort in the fifth attempt to finish on top of the podium.

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Iran's Shahla Hadidi took silver with 15.45m, while Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen claimed bronze with 14.65m.

Coached by Pintu Nagar, Suvarna has built her career in para athletics through determination and disciplined training since taking up the sport in 2017.

A wheelchair user, she has represented India at three Asian Para Games and several international competitions and is ranked second in Asia in the F54 discus throw.

Suvarna's latest gold adds to an impressive international record. She won bronze in the women's F54/55 discus throw at the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, held as the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championship.

At the Canberra Track Meet in Australia in January this year, she won gold in discus throw and silver in shot put.

She also received the National Youth Award from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2015.

Beyond athletics, Suvarna works as an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate.

She has conducted more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India and served as the Election Commission of India's brand ambassador for accessible elections.

Her training and competition expenses are supported under the government's Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), with financial assistance of Rs 7,70,607.

The F54 classification is for seated field athletes with impairments affecting trunk and lower-limb function.

Athletes compete from a throwing chair and rely primarily on their upper-body strength and arm movement to generate power, with limitations in trunk control influencing their throwing technique.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)