 Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sheetal Devi & Payal Nag Clinch Silver In Compound Women's Doubles Archery After Losing To China In Final
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HomeSportsAsian Para Games 2026: India's Sheetal Devi & Payal Nag Clinch Silver In Compound Women's Doubles Archery After Losing To China In Final

Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sheetal Devi & Payal Nag Clinch Silver In Compound Women's Doubles Archery After Losing To China In Final

India's Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag won silver in the compound women's doubles archery event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya. The teenage duo lost 141-150 to China's Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing in the final, with Sheetal securing silver in the event for the second consecutive edition.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sheetal Devi & Payal Nag Clinch Silver In Compound Women's Doubles Archery After Losing To China In Final
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sheetal Devi & Payal Nag Clinch Silver In Compound Women's Doubles Archery After Losing To China In Final | X

Nagoya: The teenage Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched a silver medal after losing the compound women's doubles final at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal, a quadruple amputee, went down 141-150 to the Chinese duo of Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing.

Payal and Sheetal, both 19, were not really able to match their Chinese opponents, playing catch-up throughout the match.

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Sheetal had won a silver medal in this event in the last edition of the Games as well, partnering Sarita Devi. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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