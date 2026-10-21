Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sheetal Devi & Payal Nag Clinch Silver In Compound Women's Doubles Archery After Losing To China In Final | X

Nagoya: The teenage Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched a silver medal after losing the compound women's doubles final at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

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Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal, a quadruple amputee, went down 141-150 to the Chinese duo of Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing.

Payal and Sheetal, both 19, were not really able to match their Chinese opponents, playing catch-up throughout the match.

Sheetal had won a silver medal in this event in the last edition of the Games as well, partnering Sarita Devi.

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