Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sandeep Creates History With World Record Of 52.28 Seconds To Clinch Men's 400m Gold As Ajay Kumar Secures Bronze | Video | X / @mansukhmandviya

Nagoya: India's Sandeep clocked a world record 52.28 seconds to win the gold medal in the men's 400m T64 final, while compatriot Ajay Kumar finished with the bronze at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

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Sandeep, who had a reaction time of 0.264, finished 0.85 seconds clear of Saudi Arabia's Nour Alsana, who took silver in 53.13, a season's best. Ajay Kumar was third in 53.61, a Games Record, which was 1.33 seconds behind his compatriot at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Sandeep and Alsana are categorised under T44 and Kumar is under T64. T44 and T64 are both lower-limb classifications and are often run together.

Earlier, India's Nimisha Chakkungalparambil and Parmod Bijarnia claimed the silver medals in their respective women's long jump T47 and men's 1500m T46 competitions.

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Nimisha claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 5.37m. Sri Lanka's Dhananjana Wickramasinghe took the gold with a Games Record leap of 5.52m, 15cm ahead of the Indian.

China's Chen Jin completed the podium with 5.17m.

In men's 1500m, Parmod claimed the silver medal after clocking 4:09.65 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Sri Lanka's Puwakpitikande P. Wahumpurage won the gold with a Games Record time of 4:03.25, finishing 6.40 seconds ahead of the Indian. Parmod, however, stayed clear of the rest of the field to secure a podium finish.

Philippines' King James Reyes took the bronze with a personal best of 4:13.81, 10.56 seconds behind the winner.

The T47 classification is designated for athletes with a unilateral upper-limb impairment (affecting one arm), such as a below-elbow or wrist amputation, limb deficiency, or impaired muscle power/passive range of motion in an arm. The T46 classification is for standing athletes with upper-limb impairments, such as a single-arm above or below-elbow amputation or a similar severe functional impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow.

India's Praveen Sharma ended in fourth place in men's discus throw F11 final with a best effort of 30.64, as Iran swept the competition by winning the gold, silver and bronze medals, while Amisha Rawat also finished fourth in women's shot put F46 final with a best effort of 11.16.

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