FPJ Exclusive | 'Every Sacrifice Is Worth It': Sachin Khilari's Emotional Message After Smashing Games Record To Win Gold Medal In Men's Shot Put F46 At Asian Para Games

Sachin Khilari/Instagram

Sachin Khilari expressed immense pride in winning a gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026, describing the achievement as a reward for the sacrifices, challenges and hard work that shaped his journey. The Indian para-athlete spoke to The Free Press Journal after clinching gold with a Games record in the men's shot put F46 event, as India completed a clean sweep of all three medals.

Speaking about what winning a medal for the country meant to him, Khilari said, "Winning a medal for India is an immense honour and pride. Every sacrifice is worth it when our tricolour shines on the podium."

The Indian star elaborated on the emotions he experienced while standing on the podium, highlighting how the moment made every challenge along the way worthwhile. For Khilari, the medal represented much more than an individual sporting achievement, reflecting the collective efforts of his family, coaches and everyone who supported him throughout his career.

"This medal is not just my achievement; it belongs to my country, my family, my coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," Khilari said, underlining the importance of the people who stood by him during his pursuit of success.

Khilari also emphasised that representing India and bringing pride to the national flag remained among the greatest honours of his life. He added that the achievement would motivate him to push harder and strive for further success on the international stage. His gold medal, secured with a Games record, headlined a remarkable Indian performance in the men's shot put F46 event, with Indian athletes claiming gold, silver and bronze to complete a clean sweep of the podium.