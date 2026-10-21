 Asian Para Games 2026: India's Praveen Kumar Wins Men's High Jump Gold With Games-Record 2.05m Leap, Banti Bags Silver With Personal Best
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Asian Para Games 2026: India's Praveen Kumar Wins Men's High Jump Gold With Games-Record 2.05m Leap, Banti Bags Silver With Personal Best

India's Praveen Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T44/64 with a Games-record leap of 2.05m at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya on Wednesday. Banti secured silver with a personal-best jump of 1.92m, while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov took bronze with 1.86m.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Praveen Kumar Wins Men's High Jump Gold With Games-Record 2.05m Leap, Banti Bags Silver With Personal Best
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Praveen Kumar Wins Men's High Jump Gold With Games-Record 2.05m Leap, Banti Bags Silver With Personal Best |

Nagoya: India's Praveen Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T44/64 with a Games record, while Banti clinched silver in the same event at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Praveen sailed over 2.05m to win the gold while Banti produced a personal best of 1.92m to take the silver. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan was third with 1.86m.

T64 and T44 athletes often compete together in a combined event as World Para Athletics groups lower-limb classes together to ensure enough competitors and fair competition.

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T64 is for athletes who run with a prosthetic lower limb, while T44 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who run using two anatomical limbs without prostheses. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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