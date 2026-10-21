Asian Para Games 2026: India's Praveen Kumar Wins Men's High Jump Gold With Games-Record 2.05m Leap, Banti Bags Silver With Personal Best |

Nagoya: India's Praveen Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T44/64 with a Games record, while Banti clinched silver in the same event at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

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Praveen sailed over 2.05m to win the gold while Banti produced a personal best of 1.92m to take the silver. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan was third with 1.86m.

T64 and T44 athletes often compete together in a combined event as World Para Athletics groups lower-limb classes together to ensure enough competitors and fair competition.

T64 is for athletes who run with a prosthetic lower limb, while T44 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who run using two anatomical limbs without prostheses.

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