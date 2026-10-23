Asian Para Games 2026: Bhawna Choudhary, Pooja Jatyan Clinch Silver In Women's Para Recurve Doubles After Losing 0-6 To China

Nagoya: Indian archers Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan lost to China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian 0-6 in the women's para recurve doubles final to settle for the silver medal here on Friday.
The Indian pair lost all three sets, scoring 31, 30 and 29 points against China's 38, 35 and 39 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.
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The Chinese pair won all three sets to clinch the gold medal with a 6-0 victory.
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