 Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan Settles For Women's Singles SU5 Silver After Straight-Games Defeat, Eyes Gold In 2 More Badminton Doubles Finals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan Settles For Women's Singles SU5 Silver After Straight-Games Defeat, Eyes Gold In 2 More Badminton Doubles Finals

Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan Settles For Women's Singles SU5 Silver After Straight-Games Defeat, Eyes Gold In 2 More Badminton Doubles Finals

India's Thulasimathi Murugesan won silver in the women's singles SU5 badminton final at the Asian Para Games after losing 18-21, 11-21 to China's Yang Qiuxia. The Paris Paralympics silver medallist remains in contention for gold in the mixed doubles and women's doubles finals.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan Settles For Women's Singles SU5 Silver After Straight-Games Defeat, Eyes Gold In 2 More Badminton Doubles Finals
Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan Settles For Women's Singles SU5 Silver After Straight-Games Defeat, Eyes Gold In 2 More Badminton Doubles Finals |

Nagoya: India's Thulasimathi Murugesan signed off with a silver medal after going down in straight games against China's Yang Qiuxia in the women's singles SU5 final at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Murugesan, a silver medallist at Paris Paralympics, suffered a 18-21, 11-21 loss to Qiuxia at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

She is in contention in two other finals.

Read Also
'India Has Won 85 Medals': PM Modi Hails Historic Asian Games 2026 Feat, Highlights First-Ever...
'India Has Won 85 Medals': PM Modi Hails Historic Asian Games 2026 Feat, Highlights First-Ever...

Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar will face Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final.

Later, Murugesan will combine with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi to take on China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 gold medal match. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source