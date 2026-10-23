Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan Settles For Women's Singles SU5 Silver After Straight-Games Defeat, Eyes Gold In 2 More Badminton Doubles Finals |

Nagoya: India's Thulasimathi Murugesan signed off with a silver medal after going down in straight games against China's Yang Qiuxia in the women's singles SU5 final at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

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The 24-year-old Murugesan, a silver medallist at Paris Paralympics, suffered a 18-21, 11-21 loss to Qiuxia at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

She is in contention in two other finals.

Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar will face Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final.

Later, Murugesan will combine with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi to take on China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 gold medal match.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)