Asian Para Games 2026: Bhagyashri Jadhav Clinches Shot Put F34 Silver With Personal-Best 8.19m Throw, Targets LA 2028 Paralympics | X

Nagoya: India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav clinched a silver in the Women's Shot Put F34 event at the ongoing 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games after recording her personal best throw of 8.19m here on Wednesday.

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She registered her best in her third attempt, which followed an 8.14m effort off her second attempt. Second consecutive silver for Bhagyashri continued her strong performances at the Asian Para Games.

China’s Lijuan Zou claimed the gold medal with a Games-record throw of 9.07m, while Caiyun Zuo bagged the bronze, recording 7.56m.

“I’m feeling great, having won the medal while also achieving my personal best is a big deal for me, I’m extremely happy,” Bhagyashri said when asked to describe the winning feeling.

Asked if there had been any changes in her training process or strategies before the Asiad, she said, “My training process is entirely planned by my coach and my team, but I worked very hard, I used to be on ground at 5:30 am for practice. My coach gave me all technical tips and advises during my training and practice sessions. Body’s recovery and diet was also very important, and we worked hard on both.”

Bhagyashri also revealed that a minor injury before the continental event had derailed the momentum a bit, but she managed to recover and get back. “There were no major changes during training. But yes, I had injured myself after a fall, because of which we were a bit worried. I had gone to attend an event where I fell down and hurt myself, and it took a bit long to heal.”

Speaking on what was going on her mind before the competition, Bhagyashri said that she had her coaches and her mother at the venue backing her, and was motivated to give her best so as to make them proud.

“Satya sir and Pushpa mam, my coaches, were with me today, and I had only one thing in mind, that I have to make them and my mother, who was also in the stands, proud. When I saw them after the win, I had teary eyes and felt that I had made them proud,” she expressed.

Asked about her plans ahead, Bhagyashri said she has her eyes firmly set on the LA 2028 Paralympics. “My next goal is the Olympic medal,” she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)