Asian Para Games 2026: Manjeet Wins Silver In Men's Javelin Throw F13 With Personal-Best 61.03m As India’s Medal Tally Reach 46 | X

Aichi-Nagoya: Indian para-athlete Manjeet clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw F13 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games with a personal-best effort of 61.03 metres on Wednesday.

With his silver medal, Manjeet took the country's overall medal tally to 46, at the time of writing.

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Manjeet produced his career-best throw in his second attempt in the men's javelin throw F12/13 competition, securing the podium finish in the F13 category.

The Indian para-athlete has enjoyed a strong season, having won gold in the men's F13 javelin throw at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in Delhi and the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru. He also claimed gold at the Asian Para Games qualifiers with a throw of 59.08m.

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Manjeet's silver was India's 30th medal in para athletics at the ongoing Games, with the country's overall tally standing at 46 medals, comprising 12 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze, at the time of writing.

Earlier in the day, India completed their second podium sweep of the Games as Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Praveen claimed gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's shot put F46.

Khilari, a Paralympic medallist, won gold with a Games-record throw of 15.87m on his final attempt. Yasser secured silver with a season-best effort of 15.06m, while Praveen completed the clean sweep with a throw of 14.94m.

The sweep followed India's dominant performance in the men's discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 final on Day 2, when Devender Kumar, Rakesh and Pardeep Kumar secured all three podium places.

Devender won gold with 781 Raza points, while Rakesh claimed silver with 771 points and Pardeep took bronze with 669 points. Despite recording the longest throw of the competition at 51.15m, Pardeep finished third under the Raza points system, which accounts for differences across disability classifications.

Bhagyashri Jadhav also added a silver medal to India's tally in the women's shot put F34. She registered a personal-best throw of 8.19m on her third attempt to finish behind China's Lijuan Zou, who won gold with a Games-record effort of 9.07m.

The silver marked Jadhav's second consecutive Asian Para Games medal of the same colour in the event.

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