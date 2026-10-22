Asian Para Games 2026: Anjanaben Bumbadiya Strikes 400m T47 Gold In 59.97 Seconds, Jayanti Behera Joins Her On Podium With Silver For India | Watch

Nagoya: India's Anjanaben Bumbadiya clinched the women's 400m T47 gold at the Asian Para Games with compatriot Jayanti Behera grabbing the silver in the same event here on Thursday.
Bumbadia clocked 59.97sec to be the only runner in the four-athlete race with a sub one minute performance. Behera ended with a timing of 1:00.65sec, while Thailand's Sasirawan Inthachot took the bronze with 1:02.58sec.
In the women's 400m T12 event, visually impaired Tejalben Damor won her second medal of the Games by finishing with a silver after clocking 57.60sec. She had earlier won a bronze in the 200m T12 competition.
The T47 category covers athletes with a below-elbow amputation, wrist amputation, or similar upper-limb deficiency/impairment affecting one arm.
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