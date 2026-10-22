Asian Para Games 2026: Anjanaben Bumbadiya Strikes 400m T47 Gold In 59.97 Seconds, Jayanti Behera Joins Her On Podium With Silver For India | Watch |

Nagoya: India's Anjanaben Bumbadiya clinched the women's 400m T47 gold at the Asian Para Games with compatriot Jayanti Behera grabbing the silver in the same event here on Thursday.

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Bumbadia clocked 59.97sec to be the only runner in the four-athlete race with a sub one minute performance. Behera ended with a timing of 1:00.65sec, while Thailand's Sasirawan Inthachot took the bronze with 1:02.58sec.

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In the women's 400m T12 event, visually impaired Tejalben Damor won her second medal of the Games by finishing with a silver after clocking 57.60sec. She had earlier won a bronze in the 200m T12 competition.

The T47 category covers athletes with a below-elbow amputation, wrist amputation, or similar upper-limb deficiency/impairment affecting one arm.

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