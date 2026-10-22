FPJ Exclusive | 'I'm Not Satisfied Yet': Mohammed Basil Fires Gold Medal Warning After Winning Silver In Men's 100m T47 Event At Asian Para Games 2026

Mohammed Basil/Instagram

Indian para-athlete Mohammed Basil expressed his determination to aim higher after winning the silver medal in the men's 100m T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. While the podium finish marked a proud moment in his sporting journey, Basil made it clear that he remains hungry for further success and is determined to convert his silver into gold in the future.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Basil reflected on his achievement and emphasised that he believes he has more potential to fulfil. The Indian athlete said, “Winning silver at the Asian Para Games is a proud moment, but I’m not satisfied yet. I know I have more in me, and my goal now is simple: to keep pushing myself until I change the colour of the medal to gold.”

Basil's statement underlined his ambition to continue improving and competing at the highest level. Winning a silver medal at a major continental event is a significant accomplishment, but the sprinter is already looking beyond the podium finish. His focus remains on working harder, improving his performances and striving to reach the top step in future competitions.

With his sights firmly set on gold, Basil will look to build on the experience gained in Nagoya and use the result as motivation for the challenges ahead. His determination to improve, rather than simply celebrate his silver medal, sends a clear message about his ambitions. For the Indian sprinter, the Asian Para Games podium is an important milestone, but the ultimate target remains gold.