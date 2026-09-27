Asian Games 2026: Parul Choudhary, Tejaswin Shankar Win Bronze; Maharashtra's Sarvesh Kushare Takes Silver

India enjoyed a strong day in athletics at the Asian Games 2026, with Parul Choudhary, Tejaswin Shankar and Sarvesh Kushare winning medals. Parul claimed bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a personal best of 9:08.67, while Shankar won the decathlon. Kushare secured silver in the high jump after clearing 2.25m on his second attempt.

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Sarvesh Kushare claimed silver in the men’s high jump after clearing 2.25m on his second attempt. Kushare finished behind Chinese Taipei’s Chao-hsuan Fu, who also cleared the same height but moved ahead on countback. The Indian high jumper therefore secured silver, completing India’s three-medal haul in athletics on the day.

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Parul Choudhary clinched bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking a personal-best time of 9:08.67. She produced a strong performance across the barriers and water jumps to lower her previous best and secure a place on the podium. Her effort added another medal to India’s athletics tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Tejaswin Shankar secured the bronze medal in the decathlon with an impressive total of 7,934 points. Japan’s Yuma Maruyama won gold with 8,123 points, while China’s Chen Xinghua took silver with 8,012 points. Shankar came close to retaining the silver medal he won at the previous Asian Games, while his 7,934-point total also marked an improvement over his earlier Asian Games performance.