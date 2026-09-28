Asian Games 2026: Netizens Slam Organisers Over Poor Arrangements As Athletes Suffer Injuries Amid Heavy Rain

Netizens Slam Organisers Over Poor Arrangements As Athletes Suffer Injuries Amid Heavy Rain | X

The Asian Games 2026 organisers are facing strong criticism over venue management and arrangements after rain disrupted events and Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar was seen limping after slip during the men's long jump. Sreeshankar hurt his knee and ankle after landing, yet he continued competing and won silver with a jump of 8.07m.

The incident has raised serious questions about the preparedness of the venue in wet conditions. Social media users were quick to express their anger over the condition of the long-jump area.

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One shared a post describing the track as having "water pudding" and questioning why the surface had not been properly dried before athletes were allowed to compete. The same post claimed that two Japanese athletes had also slipped.

Another user questioned the impact of the rain on athletes and pointed out that jumping events become particularly challenging when surfaces are wet.

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"Players are getting injured," the user wrote, while referring to injuries involving Sreeshankar and Praveen and questioning whether the weather conditions were being managed properly.

The criticism became even sharper after persistent rain forced the abandonment of the Asian Games quarter-final between Afghanistan and India because of a wet outfield.

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Netizens questioned why organisers of a major international sporting event appeared unable to keep playing surfaces ready during prolonged rain.

One social media post accused the organisers of "absolute incompetence", arguing that proper equipment and arrangements should have been in place to deal with a wet field.

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The post questioned why such a major sporting event was being hosted if basic ground management challenges could not be handled effectively.

The incidents have put the spotlight on a basic responsibility of any major sporting event, ensuring that athletes have safe conditions in which to compete.

While rain is beyond the organisers' control, the criticism centres on how effectively venues, tracks and playing surfaces are prepared and managed when weather conditions deteriorate.

Sreeshankar's silver medal made the long-jump result even more striking. Despite appearing to struggle after the injury, he produced an 8.07m effort to finish second behind China's Shi Yuhao, who won gold with 8.17m. Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov took bronze with 8.06m.

The growing backlash on social media now puts the spotlight firmly on the organisers and the arrangements being made to protect athletes and keep competitions running safely during adverse weather.