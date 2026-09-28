Asian Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver Despite Knee Injury, Jumps 8.07 Meter Amid Heavy Rains | X

Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar displayed a brave performance to win the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 despite suffering a knee injury due to heavy rains on Monday. Sreeshankar was seen limping after the injury but continued competing and recorded a best jump of 8.07m on his second attempt to finish second.

China's Shi Yuhao won the gold medal with a jump of 8.17m, which was also his season best. Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov claimed the bronze medal with an effort of 8.06m, finishing just one centimetre behind Sreeshankar.

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Sreeshankar's 8.07m effort came with a wind reading of -0.1 m/s. Despite appearing to struggle with his knee and being seen limping during the competition, the Indian athlete stayed in contention and produced the jump that secured him the silver.

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The contest was extremely close with just 11 centimetres separating the gold and bronze medal-winning efforts. Sreeshankar's one-centimetre advantage over Anvarov proved enough to put him on the second step of the podium.

The silver is another major achievement for Sreeshankar, who continued to compete despite his injury setback. His performance adds another athletics medal to India's tally at the Asian Games 2026.