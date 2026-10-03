 Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan Clinches Men’s Recurve Bronze After Defeating Dhiraj Bommadevara In All-Indian Battle
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Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan Clinches Men’s Recurve Bronze After Defeating Dhiraj Bommadevara In All-Indian Battle

Indian archer Neeraj Chauhan won the bronze medal in the men’s recurve individual event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara. The victory added another archery medal to India’s tally at the continental sporting event.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan Clinches Men’s Recurve Bronze After Defeating Dhiraj Bommadevara In All-Indian Battle
Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan Clinches Men’s Recurve Bronze After Defeating Dhiraj Bommadevara In All-Indian Battle | X

Nagoya: Indian archer Neeraj Chauhan upset compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 to bag the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Neeraj registered scores of 29-26, 27-28, 28-29, 30-28, 29-28 in the bronze medal play-off to become only the second Indian male after Tarundeep Rai to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games.

Earlier, top seed Dhiraj went down 3-7 to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Woo Seok in the first semifinal, while Neeraj was outplayed 1-7 by Japanese archer Junya Nakanishi in his last-four stage match.

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Dhiraj had defeated Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov 6-2 (29-27, 29-27, 28-28, 28-28) in the quarterfinals, while Neeraj advanced to the semifinals with a 7-1 (26-20, 27-24, 26-26, 28-27) win over Bhutan's Lam Dorji.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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