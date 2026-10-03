Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan Clinches Men’s Recurve Bronze After Defeating Dhiraj Bommadevara In All-Indian Battle | X

Nagoya: Indian archer Neeraj Chauhan upset compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 to bag the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

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Neeraj registered scores of 29-26, 27-28, 28-29, 30-28, 29-28 in the bronze medal play-off to become only the second Indian male after Tarundeep Rai to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games.

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Earlier, top seed Dhiraj went down 3-7 to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Woo Seok in the first semifinal, while Neeraj was outplayed 1-7 by Japanese archer Junya Nakanishi in his last-four stage match.

Dhiraj had defeated Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov 6-2 (29-27, 29-27, 28-28, 28-28) in the quarterfinals, while Neeraj advanced to the semifinals with a 7-1 (26-20, 27-24, 26-26, 28-27) win over Bhutan's Lam Dorji.

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