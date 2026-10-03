Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Jumps To Fourth Place With 21 Gold Medals, China Continues To Lead | X

India clinches five gold medals across hockey, cricket, wrestling, archery and golf on Day 15, taking its overall tally to 85 and climbing to fourth place in the Asian Games standings

India enjoyed a memorable day at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday (October 3) by winning nine medals, including five gold, two silver and two bronze. The impressive medal haul helped India climb from fifth to fourth place in the overall standings after taking its total medal count to 85.

Gold Medals

India's gold medal tally increased to 21 after a series of strong performances across different sporting events. The men's hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final to defend its title and secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. India's men's cricket team also defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the T20 final to win gold.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat added another gold medal by winning the men's freestyle 57kg category. In archery, Kumkum Anil Mohod created history by winning India's first-ever individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games. Pranavi Urs also made her mark in golf as she became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in the sport at the continental event.

Silver Medals

India also won two silver medals on Saturday. Wrestler Antim Panghal finished second in the women's freestyle 53kg category, while Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar combined to win silver in the women's golf team event.

Bronze Medals

The country added two bronze medals to its tally as well. Deepak Punia secured bronze in the men's freestyle 97kg wrestling category, while Neeraj Chauhan finished third in the men's individual recurve archery event.

Overall Medal Tally

With these results, India's overall medal tally reached 85, comprising of 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. The country moved ahead of Uzbekistan to occupy fourth place, despite both nations having won 21 gold medals as India's higher silver medal count gives it the advantage.

China Dominates

China continued to lead the standings with 169 gold, 89 silver and 83 bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 341. Japan remained second with 83 gold, 95 silver and 91 bronze medals, while South Korea held third place with 39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze medals. India's performance on Day 15 added to its medal count and strengthened its position among the leading countries at the 2026 Asian Games.