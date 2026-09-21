 Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Have Six Medals So Far, China Lead Standings With 38; Check Country-Wise
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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Have Six Medals So Far, China Lead Standings With 38; Check Country-Wise

India's medal haul has largely come from shooting so far and it has contributed five medals. Indian shooters have won four silver medals and one bronze. Suchika Tariyal added India's other medal with a bronze in mixed martial arts.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Have Six Medals So Far, China Lead Standings With 38; Check Country-Wise
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Have Six Medals So Far, China Lead Standings With 38; Check Country-Wise | X

The Asian Games 2026 are underway in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan and athletes from across Asia are competing for medals in multiple sports. India have opened their medal account with six medals so far comprising of four silver and two bronze. India are currently placed at the 10th position in the medal standings as per the data available on Monday.

India's medal haul has largely come from shooting so far and it has contributed five medals. Indian shooters have won four silver medals and one bronze. Suchika Tariyal added India's other medal with a bronze in mixed martial arts and this is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

India's latest medals came from the men's 10m air rifle events. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil took bronze in the individual event, while the Indian men's team of Dhillon, Patil and Parth Mane also won silver in the team event. Earlier, Elavenil Valarivan and the women's 10m air rifle team had secured silver medals.

China are leading the medals tally, followed by hosts Japan and South Korea. The medal standings are led by the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze. The table will continue to change as more events are completed.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Country-Wise

  1. China: 23 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze — 38 medals

  2. Japan: 8 gold, 12 silver, 12 bronze — 32 medals

  3. South Korea: 5 gold, 3 silver, 15 bronze — 23 medals

  4. Kazakhstan: 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 8 medals

  5. Thailand: 3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 4 medals

  6. Hong Kong, China: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze — 8 medals

  7. Chinese Taipei: 1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze — 6 medals

  8. Macao, China: 1 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze — 4 medals

  9. Myanmar: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

  10. Uzbekistan: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

  11. India: 0 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze — 6 medals

  12. Kuwait: 1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

  13. Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 6 bronze — 7 medals

  14. Iraq: 0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

  15. Jordan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

  16. Lebanon: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

  17. Singapore: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

  18. Qatar: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

  19. Cambodia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 4 bronze — 4 medals

  20. Kyrgyzstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals

  21. Vietnam: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals

  22. Malaysia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals

  23. Philippines: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals

  24. Saudi Arabia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals

  25. Brunei Darussalam: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

  26. Iran: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

  27. Mongolia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

  28. Pakistan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

  29. Tajikistan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Medal tally based on the latest available update on September 21, 2026; standings are live and can change as events continue.

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India will have several more medal opportunities in the coming days as the action continues across shooting, badminton, boxing, hockey, kabaddi, table tennis and other disciplines.

The women's cricket team is also through to the gold medal match against Sri Lanka, giving India another opportunity to add to its medal tally.

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