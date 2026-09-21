Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Have Six Medals So Far, China Lead Standings With 38; Check Country-Wise | X

The Asian Games 2026 are underway in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan and athletes from across Asia are competing for medals in multiple sports. India have opened their medal account with six medals so far comprising of four silver and two bronze. India are currently placed at the 10th position in the medal standings as per the data available on Monday.

India's medal haul has largely come from shooting so far and it has contributed five medals. Indian shooters have won four silver medals and one bronze. Suchika Tariyal added India's other medal with a bronze in mixed martial arts and this is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

India's latest medals came from the men's 10m air rifle events. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil took bronze in the individual event, while the Indian men's team of Dhillon, Patil and Parth Mane also won silver in the team event. Earlier, Elavenil Valarivan and the women's 10m air rifle team had secured silver medals.

China are leading the medals tally, followed by hosts Japan and South Korea. The medal standings are led by the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze. The table will continue to change as more events are completed.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Country-Wise

China: 23 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze — 38 medals Japan: 8 gold, 12 silver, 12 bronze — 32 medals South Korea: 5 gold, 3 silver, 15 bronze — 23 medals Kazakhstan: 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 8 medals Thailand: 3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 4 medals Hong Kong, China: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze — 8 medals Chinese Taipei: 1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze — 6 medals Macao, China: 1 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze — 4 medals Myanmar: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals Uzbekistan: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals India: 0 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze — 6 medals Kuwait: 1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 6 bronze — 7 medals Iraq: 0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals Jordan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals Lebanon: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals Singapore: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals Qatar: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal Cambodia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 4 bronze — 4 medals Kyrgyzstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals Vietnam: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals Malaysia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals Philippines: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals Saudi Arabia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals Brunei Darussalam: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal Iran: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal Mongolia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal Pakistan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal Tajikistan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Medal tally based on the latest available update on September 21, 2026; standings are live and can change as events continue.

India will have several more medal opportunities in the coming days as the action continues across shooting, badminton, boxing, hockey, kabaddi, table tennis and other disciplines.

The women's cricket team is also through to the gold medal match against Sri Lanka, giving India another opportunity to add to its medal tally.