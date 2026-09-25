Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah, Diya Chitale Stun Hong Kong Pair To Assure India Of Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Medal

Nagoya: India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

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Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation's first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition.

This is India's second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back.

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The Indian duo will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

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