Asian Games 2026: Mansukh Mandaviya Praises Indian Diaspora In Japan For Supporting Athletes | X - IndianEmbTokyo

Nagoya, Sep 20: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the Indian diaspora in Japan for supporting the country’s athletes during the ongoing Asian Games in Nagoya, highlighting the community’s role in encouraging the Indian contingent.

Diaspora supports Indian athletes

Mandaviya joined members of the Indian diaspora in Japan for a special 'Sundays on Cycle' event organised to cheer for the Indian contingent ahead of the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Asian Games, Mandaviya said the Indian diaspora organised the event in Nagoya to show its support for the athletes.

Nagoya, Japan: On Asian Games 2026, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says, "Today in Nagoya, Japan, the Asian Games have commenced. A contingent of 503 young athletes from India has arrived to participate in the Asian Games. To encourage them and boost their morale today, the… pic.twitter.com/fwzyZm6qIJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

“The Asian Games have started in Nagoya, Japan, and 503 youths from India have come to participate in the Games. Today, India’s Diaspora has organised a Sunday on Cycling event in Nagoya. I am happy that our contingent is performing well, and our Diaspora is encouraging them,” Mandaviya told IANS.

Community as a source of strength

Mandaviya also spoke about the support extended by the Indian community in Japan and said the diaspora remained a source of strength for the country worldwide.

“Naturally, the Diaspora is a strength in our country. Wherever the Indian people are in need, our Diaspora is always there to support them. In Nagoya, the Diaspora has made all the arrangements to encourage our Indian athletes. Many youths are working as volunteers. This is the specialty of India,” he added.

Volunteers strengthen connection

Mandaviya said the presence and participation of volunteers from the Indian community reflected the strong connection between the diaspora and the country’s sporting contingent.

The Asian Games in Nagoya are bringing together athletes from across Asia, with India’s contingent competing across multiple sporting disciplines.

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India’s medal hopes at Games

The Indian contingent will have eyes on multiple medals and opportunities as action kicks off on Sunday at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The day’s focus includes the Indian cricket team, teqball star Quimcy Dsouza, and shooters like Elavenil Valarivan. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led cricket squad, defending champions, will face Bangladesh in the second semi-final, with the winner guaranteed at least a silver medal. Meanwhile, Quimcy seeks India's first-ever teqball medal, competing in the women’s singles bronze match and also aiming for a medal in mixed doubles with Mohamed Anas Beg.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)