Asian Games 2026: India's Quimcy Dsouza Loses Women's Teqball Bronze Match By Fine Margins Against Sakamoto Yuina

India’s Quimcy Dsouza missed out on a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after going down to Japan’s Sakamoto Yuina in the women’s singles Teqball bronze-medal match on Sunday.
Dsouza fought hard against the Japanese player but suffered a narrow 12-11, 12-11 defeat in a closely contested encounter. The Indian was unable to convert her chances in either game as Sakamoto held her nerve to secure the bronze medal.
The result brought an end to Dsouza’s impressive campaign in the women’s singles event. She had reached the bronze-medal match after putting together a strong run in the competition, showcasing India’s growing presence in Teqball on the continental stage.
The 2026 Asian Games mark Teqball’s debut at the continental multi-sport event, making Dsouza’s run to the women’s singles bronze-medal match a significant achievement for Indian Teqball. Despite falling short of the podium, she has emerged as one of India’s prominent players in the sport.