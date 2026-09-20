Asian Games 2026: India's Quimcy Dsouza Loses Women's Teqball Bronze Match By Fine Margins Against Sakamoto Yuina

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India’s Quimcy Dsouza missed out on a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after going down to Japan’s Sakamoto Yuina in the women’s singles Teqball bronze-medal match on Sunday.

Dsouza fought hard against the Japanese player but suffered a narrow 12-11, 12-11 defeat in a closely contested encounter. The Indian was unable to convert her chances in either game as Sakamoto held her nerve to secure the bronze medal.

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The result brought an end to Dsouza’s impressive campaign in the women’s singles event. She had reached the bronze-medal match after putting together a strong run in the competition, showcasing India’s growing presence in Teqball on the continental stage.

The 2026 Asian Games mark Teqball’s debut at the continental multi-sport event, making Dsouza’s run to the women’s singles bronze-medal match a significant achievement for Indian Teqball. Despite falling short of the podium, she has emerged as one of India’s prominent players in the sport.