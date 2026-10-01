Asian Games 2026: Mansi & Aman Stage Stunning Comebacks To Storm Into Wrestling Quarterfinals | Representational image

Aichi-Nagoya: Indian wrestlers Mansi and Aman advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective events at the Asian Games 2026, while judoka Yamini Mourya also progressed to the last eight after impressive victories in their respective bouts here on Thursday.

Mansi, a former World Championships bronze medallist in the 59kg category, defeated Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova 6-1 in the women's 62kg Round of 16.

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Mansi, who had also beaten Kuznetsova earlier this year at the Budapest Ranking Series, remained in control throughout the bout and sealed a comfortable victory to book her place in the quarterfinals.

She will face South Korea's Jo Su-been in the quarterfinal. Jo Su-been had previously contested the bronze-medal bout at the 2024 Asian Championships.

In men's Greco-Roman wrestling, Aman produced a strong comeback to defeat Mongolia's Borgil Tuvshinbaatar 8-6 in the 77kg Round of 16.

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Aman found himself trailing 2-6 deep into the bout but staged a remarkable fightback, executing a series of rolls to turn the contest around and secure his place in the quarterfinals. He now faces a tough challenge against Qatar's Asian champion Shahin Badaghimofrad in the quarterfinal.

Sumit Dalal, the reigning junior Asian champion, suffered a narrow defeat against Iran's Sajjad Abbaspourragani in the men's Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinal. The bout ended 1-1, but Abbaspourragani was awarded the victory by VPO1. Despite the defeat, Sumit remains in contention for a place in the repechage, depending on his opponent's progress in the competition.

Meanwhile, in judo, Yamini Mourya progressed to the women's 57kg quarterfinals after defeating Qatar's Fatena Bu-Qahoos by ippon. Yamini will take on Mongolia's Ariunzaya Terbish in the quarterfinal as she looks to continue her run in the competition.

On Thursday, India assured a medal in men's Sepaktakraw after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in the quadrant Group A match to book a place in the semifinals.

In archery, Chikitha Taniparthi narrowly lost 143-144 to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the women's individual compound quarterfinals. In cycling, Harshveer Singh Sekhon finished 10th in the men's omnium scratch race, the first of four races, and currently has 22 points with three races remaining.

Meanwhile, taekwondo athlete Rupa Bayor finished 15th in the women's individual poomsae semifinal and was knocked out.

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