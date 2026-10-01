Asian Games: Pakistan Crushes Bangladesh By 6 Wickets, Sets Up Potential Clash With India In Final

Pakistan Crushes Bangladesh By 6 Wickets | CallMeTalhaK/X

Pakistan booked their place in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final after defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

Bangladesh, batting first in the rain-reduced 13-over contest, posted 111/7. Pakistan’s bowlers kept Bangladesh in check for large periods before the lower order managed to push the score past the 100-run mark.

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Pakistan’s chase got off to a shaky start as they lost Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat early, but they recovered to stay on course. At one stage, Pakistan were 38/3 before their middle order steadied the innings.

Pakistan eventually completed the chase with six wickets in hand, sealing their spot in the gold-medal match. The victory was particularly significant after Pakistan had progressed to the semi-finals without playing their quarter-final, which was washed out by rain.

Pakistan will now face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final. India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to meet later on Thursday at the same venue. The Asian Games cricket gold-medal match is scheduled for October 3, with Pakistan now one win away from the title.