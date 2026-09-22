Asian Games 2026: Lakshya Sen Powers India Into Badminton Men’s Team Semifinals, Medal Confirmed After 3-0 Rout Of Japan

India secured a place in the men's badminton team event semifinals at the Asian Games 2026 with a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts Japan on Tuesday, with Lakshya Sen producing the standout performance of the quarterfinal tie.

Sen entered the contest under pressure following a run of disappointing early exits in recent tournaments. But the Indian shuttler responded in spectacular fashion against Japan's world No. 7 Kodai Naraoka.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sen's incredible comeback

After dropping the opening game 11-21, Sen bounced back strongly to level the contest with a 21-5 second-game win. The decider appeared to be slipping away from the Indian when Naraoka moved 19-14 ahead. Sen, however, kept his composure and delivered a remarkable finish, winning seven consecutive points to complete a 11-21, 21-5, 21-19 comeback.

The victory gave India an early advantage before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took to the court for the first doubles match. The Indian pair, who have already collected two titles this season, held their nerve against former world champions Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo.

Satwik and Chirag prevailed 21-18, 24-22 to put India within touching distance of the semifinals.

Ayush Shetty then completed the job with another assured display. The Badminton Asia Championships finalist defeated world No. 16 Koki Watanabe 21-10, 21-19, sealing a straight-games victory and confirming India's place in the medal rounds.

India had entered the competition as the silver-medallists from the previous edition and will now look to go one step further. The Indian men's team will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between defending champions China and Korea in the semifinals on Wednesday.