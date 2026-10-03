Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod Wins Historic Women’s Recurve Gold, Beats South Korea's Oh Yejin In Shoot-Out To Secure LA 2028 Olympic Quota | Watch |

Nagoya: Teenager Kumkum Mohod kept her composure under pressure to clinch gold in the women's individual recurve event at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in a shoot-out here on Saturday.

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With the victory, Kumkum became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in the individual recurve event.

After the scores were tied at 5-5, Kumkum shot a 10 in the shoot out, while Oh managed an 8 to hand the Indian the gold medal.

Kumkum had also secured an Olympic quota place for India by reaching the semifinals, defeating China's Jingyi Zhu 6-2.

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Kumkum secured one of the two available quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The quota, as per the rules, belongs to the country.

Kumkum defeated Zhu 28-27, 30-30, 29-29, 29-28 to become the first Indian recurve archer to win a medal in the women's individual event, assuring herself of at least a silver medal.

Kumkum took the opening set with scores of 9, 10 and 9.

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In the second set, both archers shot three 10s to share the points. The third set was also tied, leaving Kumkum with a 4-2 lead.

Kumkum then edged Zhu by a point in the final set to seal the victory.

Earlier in the day, Kumkum dispatched reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4 in the quarterfinal.

Kumkum had won the women's team recurve gold with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma before taking the mixed pair silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)