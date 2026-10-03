Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India's Flag-Bearer For Closing Ceremony After Stellar Campaign

Neeru Dhanda Named India's Flag-Bearer For Closing Ceremony | X

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda has been named India's women's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The honour comes after Dhanda enjoyed a remarkable campaign, winning two gold medals and a silver to emerge as one of India's standout performers at the continental showpiece.

Dhanda's historic campaign began with gold in the women's individual trap event. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting, marking a significant milestone for Indian shooting at the Games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 27-year-old shooter added a silver medal in the women's trap team event, joining Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat on the podium. She then partnered with Kynan Chenai in the mixed team trap event, where the Indian pair clinched another gold medal, taking Dhanda's total medal tally at the Games to three.

Dhanda had already returned to India after completing her shooting events but was asked to travel back to Nagoya for the closing ceremony. According to reports, she flew back to Japan after being informed by India's deputy chef de mission Anjali Bhagwat about her selection as the women's flag-bearer.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya on Sunday, October 4. Dhanda will lead the Indian contingent with the national flag, providing a fitting conclusion to a memorable Asian Games campaign that saw her win three medals, including two golds.