Indian archer Kumkum Mohod wins gold after beating South Korea's Oh Yejin in the women's individual recurve final at Asian Games.
Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod Scripts Golden Glory, Defeats South Korea's Oh Yejin To Win Women's Recurve Gold
Indian archer Kumkum Mohod clinched the women's individual recurve gold at the Asian Games after defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in the final. Mohod delivered a composed performance to secure India's gold medal in the prestigious archery event.
PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 07:44 AM IST