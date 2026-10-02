Asian Games 2026: India's Nethra Kumanon Clinches Bronze In Women's Dinghy Sailing Event In Gamagori | X

Gamagori City: India's Nethra Kumanon on Friday clinched the bronze medal in women's dinghy event of the Asian Games sailing competition here.

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The 29-year-old Olympian from Chennai logged 14 points in all (7 in final and 7 from qualification races) to be placed third behind gold-winner Sophia Montgomery (5) of Thailand and silver-medallist Jania Ang (13) of Singapore.

Points in sailing are decided by the finish position in each race and a first place brings in one point to the total. The lowest total score wins the regatta.

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Nethra won the second of her final two races and was sixth in the other.

In the men's competition India's Vishnu Saravanan ended fourth despite claiming the second spot in both his final races as his accumulated qualification score was a slightly higher 17 points, which left him with an overall score of 21.

The gold in this event went to Korea's Jeemin Haa (9), while Hong Kong, China's Nicholas Halliday took the silver with 11 points, followed by Malaysia's Mohd Khairulnizam (14).

On Thursday, the Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff competition, while the women's team of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma claimed the bronze medal.

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