Asian Games 2026: India's Kurash Campaign Ends As Vipin Kumar Exits Men's 66kg Pre-Quarterfinals | X / @India_AllSports

Nagoya: India's kurash campaign at the Asian Games came to an end with Vipin Kumar's pre-quarterfinal exit in the men's 66kg event here on Tuesday.

The Indian lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hyeonsu Yoon in the round of 16 contest.

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The 24-year-old Vipin was able to execute one 'Chala' as compared to Yoon's two.

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

India thus signed off with one medal in the kurash event.

On Monday, Pincky Balhara had won the bronze in the women's -78kg event.

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