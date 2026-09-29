Asian Games 2026: India's Kurash Campaign Ends As Vipin Kumar Exits Men's 66kg Pre-Quarterfinals

Nagoya: India's kurash campaign at the Asian Games came to an end with Vipin Kumar's pre-quarterfinal exit in the men's 66kg event here on Tuesday.
The Indian lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hyeonsu Yoon in the round of 16 contest.
The 24-year-old Vipin was able to execute one 'Chala' as compared to Yoon's two.
'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.
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India thus signed off with one medal in the kurash event.
On Monday, Pincky Balhara had won the bronze in the women's -78kg event.
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