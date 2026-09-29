Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Shooting Team Clinches Silver In Trap Team Event, Neeru Dhanda Sets Games Record Score Of 118 | X

Nagoya: The Indian women's shooting team secured a silver in the trap team event to continue the country's medal-winning run in shooting at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

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The trio of Neeru Dhanda (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished with a combined total of 328 to finish second behind gold medallists China (346).

The Chinese team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu.

Kuwait's trio of Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah bagged the bronze medal.

Neeru also qualified for eight-shooter final after finishing as joint topper along with Qatar's Ray Bassil at 118, which is a qualification Games record.

Ahlawat and Keer finished at the 16th and 23rd spot in individual event.

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