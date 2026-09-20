Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Open Campaign With 19-0 Rout Of Uzbekistan | X - Raj30453

Kakamigahara City, Sep 20: The India women's hockey team began their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a dominant 19-0 win over Uzbekistan in their Pool B opener at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Sunday.

India begin with big win

Deepika was the star of the match, scoring a whopping eight goals. Ishika scored three, while Lalthantluangi and Neha each bagged two. Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana each scored one.

The match marked Savita Punia's 320th senior international cap. She joined Vandana Katariya as the joint-most capped Indian women's hockey player. Meanwhile, Baljeet completed her 50th senior international cap.

India will next take on Indonesia on Monday.

INDIA THRASH UZBEKISTAN IN THE OPENING GAME AT ASIAN GAMES 2026!



Our Women’s Hockey Team defeated Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 19-0 in first match of Pool B



Deepika scored 8 Goals for India 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LdTPDk5ioD — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 20, 2026

Deepika leads scoring spree

Indian women were all guns blazing, riding on Deepika’s hat-trick, as they were 8-0 in front against Uzbekistan at half-time.

After the break, India looked in no mood to give Uzbekistan a chance to score, and Deepika was once again at her supreme best, scoring four goals in a row to stretch India's lead to 13-0.

Then Ishika, Lalthantluangi, Sakshi and Navneet joined the party, extinguishing any hopes for Uzbekistan and wrapping up the dominant 19-0 win to start their campaign in style.

India eye Olympic qualification

The Indian women arrived at the Asian Games with considerable momentum after a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 — their best result at the tournament in more than five decades.

Led by captain Salima Tete, the Indian women will aim to improve on their bronze-medal finish at the 2023 Asian Games and challenge for only their second Asian Games gold medal.

The stakes extend far beyond the podium at the Asian Games, as the tournament serves as the primary gateway to the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

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For every team taking the field, finishing positions will directly determine their Olympic trajectory. While the champions earn the ultimate prize, an immediate ticket to LA28, the event also provides critical qualifying berths for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)