Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Beat South Korea 2-0 To Reach Final, Assure Medal After 44 Years | IANS

Kakamigahara, Sep 30: India assured themselves a medal in women’s hockey at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Wednesday, with goals from Ishika and an own goal helping the unbeaten side book a place in the final.

India, who are chasing their first Asian Games gold in women’s hockey since 1982, will face China in the title clash after maintaining their perfect record in the tournament. The Salima Tete-led side dominated possession and territory for large periods but had to wait until the third quarter for the breakthrough after South Korea’s disciplined defence repeatedly denied them.

India earned multiple penalty corners in the opening quarter but could not convert any of them. They also came close from open play, with Lalremsiami Hmarzote unable to finish after receiving a fine pass from Navneet Kaur.

South Korea also attempted to test the Indian defence through attacks from both flanks, but India remained organised at the back as the opening quarter ended goalless.

India continued to press in the second quarter and came close again from a penalty corner when Navneet produced a powerful strike, only for the South Korean goalkeeper to make an excellent save while stretching across the goal.

Despite sustained Indian pressure, South Korea held firm, and the teams went into half-time locked at 0-0.

India continued to control possession after the change of ends, patiently building attacks through the midfield and looking for openings on either flank. South Korea’s defence, however, continued to frustrate the Indian forwards.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 44th minute when Ishika found the back of the net with a superb finish, giving India a 1-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

India then doubled their advantage early in the final quarter after a fine move initiated by captain Salima Tete. The skipper carried the ball into the shooting circle from the right and cut it back from the baseline, with the ball taking a deflection off a Korean defender’s stick before ending up in the net.

South Korea attempted to fight back, but India remained composed and continued to create pressure. The Koreans defended another Indian penalty corner with determination, keeping the scoreline at 2-0.

The result keeps alive India’s bid to end a 44-year wait for a second women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games.

India had entered the semifinal unbeaten after sweeping aside Uzbekistan 19-0, Indonesia 17-1 and Thailand 20-1 before overcoming hosts Japan 3-1 and Singapore 7-0 in the pool stage.

South Korea, who finished second in Pool A, had won four of their five matches before Wednesday’s semifinal, with their only defeat coming against China.

The Indian team will now aim to complete their campaign by winning gold when they face China in the final on Friday.

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