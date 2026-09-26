Asian Games 2026: India To Face Afghanistan In Men’s Cricket Quarter-Final On September 28 | X / PTI

Nisshin: India will face Afghanistan in the men’s cricket quarter-finals at the Asian Games 2026 after Nepal topped Pool A following a rain-affected washout between Nepal and Japan in Nisshin on Saturday.

The quarter-final between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for September 28 in Nisshin, with Nepal’s first-place finish in the group determining the knockout-stage line-up. Japan’s abandoned match ended their campaign, while Afghanistan advanced alongside Nepal from Pool A.

The equation was settled after Japan’s chase against Nepal was completely washed out. Nepal had posted 149 for four in 15 overs after being put into bat, but persistent rain prevented Japan from beginning its pursuit.

Nepal’s innings was built around an explosive finish from Sundeep Jora and Lokesh Bam. The pair remained unbeaten and accelerated sharply after Nepal found itself at 84 for four at the end of 10 overs.

Jora, who came in at No. 3, finished with an unbeaten 57 from 32 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes. Bam provided the late surge, smashing 52 not out off only 22 balls, including six sixes and a four.

Earlier, Aasif Sheikh provided Nepal with a brisk start to the middle phase, making 21 from 15 balls and sharing a 55-run partnership with Jora for the second wicket. Nepal had otherwise struggled to build momentum, with Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla and Gulsan Jha departing for single-digit scores.

Japan were therefore left facing a demanding target in a severely shortened contest, requiring 150 from 15 overs. However, before their response could get underway, another spell of rain brought the match to a premature conclusion.

The washout proved decisive for the group standings, sending Nepal through as Pool A winners and Afghanistan into the quarter-finals as the other qualifying side.

Japan bow out after showing glimpses of promise during the tournament. They had impressed with the ball against Afghanistan in their opening match and had also competed well against India in the one-off T20I preceding the Games, but their batting ultimately proved a limiting factor.

For India, the focus now shifts firmly to the knockout stage, with Afghanistan standing between the side and a place in the semi-finals.

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