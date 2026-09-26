'Stained Seats, Empty Stands & ₹2,999 Tickets': Netizens React As India vs Panama Friendly Sparks Massive Backlash At Kanteerava Stadium

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India produced an impressive performance against Panama as the Blue Tigers held the 2026 FIFA World Cup participant to a 1-1 draw in their international friendly at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, September 25. Ryan Williams put India ahead in the 41st minute before Omar Valencia equalised for Panama in the second half. While the result provided Indian football fans with plenty to celebrate, high ticket prices and sparse stands also became a major talking point.

India, ranked 138th in the world, went toe-to-toe with Panama, who are ranked 44th. The visitors had several players who featured in their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, making the result a significant one for Khalid Jamil’s side. Williams opened the scoring just before half-time after latching on to Akash Mishra’s long pass before calmly finishing past Panama goalkeeper Marcos Reyes.

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Panama responded strongly after the break and eventually found the equaliser in the 68th minute. Omar Valencia unleashed a powerful long-range effort that gave Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu little chance. The visitors then pushed for a winner, hitting the woodwork and testing Gurpreet, but India remained resilient to secure the 1-1 draw.

However, the result was accompanied by an off-field controversy, with fans criticising the ticket prices for the fixture. Tickets were reportedly priced from around ₹849, with some categories going up to ₹2,999. The West Block, traditionally one of the most vocal sections at Kanteerava Stadium, was reportedly priced at ₹2,999, with supporters questioning whether such prices were accessible to regular fans.

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Despite the controversy surrounding the attendance, India’s performance provided a positive takeaway. The Blue Tigers not only took the lead against a team that had competed at the 2026 World Cup but also created chances after conceding and withstood late pressure to earn a 1-1 draw. India will now turn their attention to two major friendlies, facing five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 before taking on two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6.