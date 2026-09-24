Asian Games 2026: India Qualify For Mixed 4x400m Relay Final After Finishing Second In Heat 2 | X / @nnis_sports

Nagoya: India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games after finishing second in Heat 2 on Thursday.

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The Indian team comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China.

The Indian quartet's timing was the fourth fastest time overall in the heats, behind Bahrain (3:15.73), China (3:15.97) and Vietnam (3:16.08).

The eight-team final will be held later in the evening.

The Indian team led second and third legs of the race but Kiran, who ran the anchor leg, was pipped by China towards the end.

China finished on top, while UAE (3:17.00) managed third place. South Korea (3:18.66) also made it to the final from Heat 2.

Bahrain, Vietnam, hosts Japan (3:16.52) and Philippines (3:19.68) qualified from Heat 1.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)