Who Is Salman Khan? From Cab Driver To Winning Asian Games Bronze Medal: Indian Rowing Star's Incredible Rise Against All Odds

Salman Khan/Instagram

Indian rower Salman Khan scripted another memorable chapter in his remarkable sporting journey after joining Satnam Singh to win the bronze medal in the men's double sculls at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. The Indian duo clocked 6:13.25 in the final to finish behind gold medallists China and silver medallists Uzbekistan.

While the medal adds another achievement to Salman's growing rowing resume, his journey to the Asian Games podium has been anything but ordinary. Before representing India on the international stage, Salman had to shoulder the responsibility of his family at a very young age and drove an Uber cab in Delhi to make ends meet.

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Who Is Salman Khan?

Born in Pure Dhingai in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, Salman grew up in a large family as the eldest of four brothers and two sisters. His father, Mohd Kasim Khan, worked in truck-body construction in Tauru, Haryana, where Salman completed his schooling.

Salman's life changed dramatically when his father passed away from dengue when he was just 18. With the responsibility of supporting his younger siblings falling on his shoulders, his dream of joining the Indian Army was put on hold. He instead began driving an Uber cab in Delhi, working day and night to support his family.

However, an opportunity eventually gave Salman a chance to return to his Army dream. A friend reminded him that his height and physical build could make him suitable for the armed forces. Salman handed the cab over to another driver and spent four months preparing for recruitment. He subsequently cleared the recruitment rally, medical and written examinations before joining the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG), Kirkee, Pune, on September 25, 2018.

How Did Salman Khan Take Up Rowing?

Rowing was not something Salman had planned to pursue. After joining the Army, coaches at the training centre noticed his physique and introduced him to the sport.

Initially, Salman repeatedly refused because his family's financial circumstances meant that sport was not a priority. However, his coaches persisted and eventually put him on the water.

His first inter-centre regatta gave him confidence when he won a silver medal. The bigger breakthrough came in 2021 when he cleared the ergometer benchmarks and was selected for the Army Rowing Node (ARN) at CME Pune. Training alongside some of India's best rowers convinced him that rowing could become his professional sporting career.

Salman Khan's Asian Games Bronze

The pair produced a strong performance in the men's double sculls final on Thursday. Satnam and Salman remained in medal contention throughout the race, holding second place at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks before eventually finishing third.

They clocked 6:13.25, finishing 3.48 seconds behind China's gold-medal-winning pair and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medallists. The bronze became another significant milestone in Salman's journey from an Uber driver supporting his family to an Asian Games medallist representing India.

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For Salman, however, the Asian Games podium is not the end goal. He has previously spoken about his ambition to compete at the Olympic Games, secure an Olympic quota and eventually fight for an Olympic medal for India.

His story remains one of perseverance: a young man who once put his sporting dreams aside to provide for his family, found rowing almost by chance after joining the Army, and eventually went on to stand on an Asian Games podium with the Indian flag behind him.