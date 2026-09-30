Asian Games 2026: India Men's & Women's Squash Teams Reach Semifinals, Assure More Medals | X

Nagoya: India’s squash campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games gained further momentum on Wednesday as both the men’s and women’s teams entered the semifinals, assuring the country of two more medals in the team events.

The top-seeded Indian men’s team, also the defending champions, defeated Kuwait 2-0 in the quarterfinal at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena, while the women’s team registered an identical 2-0 win over Singapore to book their places in the last four.

Men’s Team Dominates Kuwait

India began their men’s campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over China in Pool A, with Suraj Kumar Chand, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar winning their respective matches.

Against Kuwait, Chotrani faced a tough challenge from Bader Almogghrebi in the opening rubber. After losing the second game, the Indian bounced back to win 12-10, 8-11, 11-0, 11-5 in 34 minutes.

Abhay Singh then sealed the tie with a dominant performance against Ammar Altamimi. India’s highest-ranked player won 11-3, 11-4, 11-8, ensuring the team progressed without requiring the deciding match.

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Abhay has been among India’s standout performers in Nagoya, having already won a silver medal in the men’s singles after reaching the final.

Women’s Team Secures Semifinal Spot

The Indian women’s team defeated Singapore 2-0 in their quarterfinal earlier in the day.

Tanvi Khanna provided India with a strong start against Au Yeong Wai Iynn. After a closely fought opening three games, Tanvi dominated the fourth to secure an 11-6, 4-11, 15-13, 11-1 victory in 32 minutes.

Anahat Singh then completed the win for India by securing victory in the second rubber and confirming their semifinal berth.

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India has already won multiple medals in squash at the Games, including singles silver medals for Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, along with a mixed doubles bronze secured by Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar.

With both team events now reaching the semifinals, India remain in contention for more medals, with the men’s side aiming to defend their Asian Games title and the women’s team looking to progress to the gold-medal match.

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