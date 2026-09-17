Asian Games 2026: 'Got Everything In 10-15 Minutes' - Harmanpreet Kaur On Indian Women's Team Accommodation In Japan

'Got Everything In 10-15 Minutes' - Harmanpreet Kaur On Indian Women's Team Accommodation In Japan | Image: BCCI WOMEN/X

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said that the team faced no problems with its accommodation in Japan ahead of its Asian Games 2026 campaign. Her statement comes at a time when there are reports that several athletes, including Indians had to wait for around 12 hours for accommodation on cruise ship.

Kaur said during a media interaction that the team completed the check-in process smoothly and got their rooms within 10-15 minutes.

"I think even we didn't face any problems. I think we got everything in 10-15 minutes. Like how usually we get the room and everything. I think we didn't face anything," Kaur said, as quoted by Gulf News.

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'People Here Are Very Nice'

Kaur also praised the staff at the accommodation and said they had been helpful whenever the team needed anything.

"I don't know what's going on in the other part of, you know, the media and everything. But people here, they're very nice. They were very welcoming. Whatever we needed, they provided," she said.

The India captain added that the team was happy with the facilities available to them.

"And I think we didn't face actually any problem and we are pretty happy with all the facilities so far," Kaur said.

Amol Muzumdar Also Says No Complaints

India Women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar also said the team had no complaints about its accommodation.

"I think the accommodation is nice over here. I mean, we are pretty okay. I don't think there are any complaints from our end," Muzumdar said during the media interaction.

He added that the check-in process was smooth and the team was happy with the arrangements.

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India Begin Asian Games Campaign Against Japan

The Indian women's cricket team will begin its Asian Games campaign against hosts Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.

India are the defending champions, having won the gold medal in women's cricket at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The team will look to begin its title defence on a positive note in Japan.