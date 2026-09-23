Asian Games 2026 Esports Controversy: How Mongolia’s 3-Minute Delay Robbed India’s Medal Chance

X

India’s esports medal hopes at the 2026 Asian Games took a dramatic hit after Mongolia arrived three minutes late for its eFootball Group F match against India on Tuesday. Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo were awarded a 0-0 forfeit win, but the result left India with a goal difference of zero and eliminated their chances of advancing from the group.

As per The Bridge, the Indian duo had protested the decision and wanted to play the match, but officials reportedly maintained that Mongolia’s late arrival constituted a forfeit under the competition rules.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mongolia’s Three-Minute Delay Changes India’s Fate

India had opened its Group F campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uzbekistan, leaving the team needing a strong result against Mongolia. Uzbekistan then defeated Mongolia 2-0 across the mobile and console matches, recording wins of 6-3 and 12-0 and finishing with a goal difference of +15.

That meant India needed more than just a win against Mongolia to keep its hopes of progressing alive. Instead, the match never took place at the Aichi Sky Expo centre after Mongolia’s team leader reportedly arrived three minutes after the designated check-in time.

The organising committee subsequently awarded India a 0-0 forfeit win. While India received the victory, the scoreline did not provide the goal-difference boost needed to overtake Uzbekistan.

The 0-0 result left India with a goal difference of zero, while Uzbekistan's earlier results gave them a massive advantage in the group standings. India, Thailand and Saudi Arabia each finished their respective group stages with one win, but the goal difference became crucial in determining the best second-placed teams. Thailand advanced with a +3 goal difference in Group B, while Saudi Arabia progressed with +2 in Group A.

India therefore missed out despite technically securing a win against Mongolia. Patel and Sahoo needed a scoreline that would have significantly improved their goal difference, rather than the 0-0 forfeit that was awarded. The unusual circumstances turned what could have been a decisive group-stage match into a major setback for India's esports campaign.