Asian Games 2026: Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Qualifies For Women's 10m Air Pistol Final In 3rd Place

Manu Bhaker Qualifies For Women's 10m Air Pistol Final | TheKhelIndia/X

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol final after finishing third in the qualification round at the Asian Games.

Bhaker produced a strong performance in the qualification stage to secure her place among the finalists. The Indian shooter remained in contention throughout the event and finished third to advance to the medal-deciding round.

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The qualification adds another chapter to Bhaker’s impressive international shooting career. The 24-year-old made history at the Paris Olympics, where she became the first Indian athlete since independence to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.

Bhaker will now turn her attention to the final, where she will compete for a place on the podium and add an Asian Games medal to her growing list of international achievements.

The women’s 10m air pistol final will determine the medal winners, with Bhaker entering the decider after finishing third in qualification.