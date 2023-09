Rohan Bopanna And Rutuja Bhosale. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have clinched the gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in the mixed-doubles tennis event on Saturday. Bopanna and Bhosale beat the ninth-seeded Chinese pair of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 in the final in what was an impressive comeback victory.

More to come..