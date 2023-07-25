Asian Games 2023: Pakistan Name 2 Uncapped Players, Ex-Captain Bismah Maroof Pulls Out Due To 'No Children Rule'

Pakistan women's cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named two uncapped players in their 15-player squad for the upcoming Asian Games tournament, set to take place from September 19th to 26th in Hangzhou. Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar are the two players receiving maiden call-ups to the squad, with Nida Dar set to lead.

Former captain Bismah Maroof will not play in the tournament due to its rules and regulations that don't allow the athletes to bring their children along. The board also confirmed the retirement of 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem. Prior to the Asian Games, Pakistan women will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is in Karachi from September 1st to 14th.

As per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament's rules, Pakistan women will participate in the competition from the quarter-finals on September 22nd. The semi-finals will be held on September 24th, with the final on the 26th. The contest for the bronze medal will also take place on the same day.

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar addresses the squad selection:

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffer hopes that Pakistan's Asian Games squad will provide the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent on the grandest stage, given it is a good mix of youth and experience. As quoted by pcb.co.pk, Jaffar stated:

"Our squad for the Asian Games represents the future of women's cricket in Pakistan. With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners, I expect the players to do well in the event. The Asian Games present a unique opportunity for our young players to showcase their talent on an international stage. We have taken a strategic approach to assemble a squad that complements the conditions of the venue where the matches will take place. Each player's strengths and adaptability to the playing conditions have also been assessed to form a solid squad."

Pakistan's squad for the Asian Games 2023:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

