BCCI Name Team India's Women's Squad For 2022 Asian Games

Indian women's team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the women's squad for the upcoming Asian Games, set to be held in Hangzhou from September 19th to October 8th. A week ago, BCCI confirmed that both men's and women's teams will participate in the tournament and have now picked the squad.

The women's cricket of the Asian Games will take place over ten days, from September 19 to September 28, and will use the shortest international format, Twenty20. The Pingfeng Cricket Field at Zhejiang University of Technology will host the games.

Richa Ghosh, ignored for India's ongoing Bangladesh tour, has returned to the fold. Smriti Mandhana will stand as Harmanpreet's deputy for the tournament. While Sneh Rana has found a spot in the standby list, the all-rounder has done well enough to seal a spot in the main squad.

The Women in Blue will aim to win the Asian Games after being unsuccessful in winning the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham. They reached the final, but Australia upstaged them to win by 9 runs to take the Gold Medal, leaving India with Silver.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.

