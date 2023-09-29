 Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Shooting Trio Clinch Silver In 10m Pistol Rifle Event Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Indian Women's Shooting Trio Clinch Silver In 10m Pistol Rifle Event Final

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Shooting Trio Clinch Silver In 10m Pistol Rifle Event Final

Indian women's team of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju bowed out with silver in the women's 10m Pistol Rifle event final.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Indian women shooting trio clinch silver in Asian Games 2023 | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian shooting trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's unstoppable run at shooting as they secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle pistol team final at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday. With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Manipuri Athlete Roshibina Devi Wins Silver For India In Wushu; Dedicates Medal To...
article-image

This is India's 14th medal in shooting at the Hangzhou meet, their best-ever performance at the continental meet in this discipline. Earlier on Thursday, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged another gold medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Skeet Team Add To Nation's Medal Tally, Bags Bronze
article-image

India win six gold medals in Asian Games 2023:

The Indian team finished one point ahead of silver medal holders China. This is the fourth gold medal in shooting and overall sixth in the ongoing Asian Games. The match-up saw a comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. Shiva Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th but the Indian team's combined score was enough to edge out China by one point for Gold.

With 1734 points Indian team clinched the gold, China stood second with 1733 points and Vietnam secured the bronze with 1730 points. 
Now, India has won a total of 26 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's ODI Record At Various Venues

Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final

Asian Games 2023: Palak Clinches Gold And Esha Singh Wins Silver In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final

'Ahmedabad Aur Hyderabad Mein Musalmano Ki Population Bahut Zyada Hai': Mushtaq Ahmed On Pakistan...

'Ahmedabad Aur Hyderabad Mein Musalmano Ki Population Bahut Zyada Hai': Mushtaq Ahmed On Pakistan...

Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni And Ramkumar Ramanathan Win First Medal In Tennis After Losing In...

Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni And Ramkumar Ramanathan Win First Medal In Tennis After Losing In...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Shooting Trio Clinch Silver In 10m Pistol Rifle Event Final

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Shooting Trio Clinch Silver In 10m Pistol Rifle Event Final