 Asian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Clinch Gold Medal, Beat Sri Lanka In Low-Scoring Contest
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Clinch Gold Medal, Beat Sri Lanka In Low-Scoring Contest

Asian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Clinch Gold Medal, Beat Sri Lanka In Low-Scoring Contest

Indian women's cricket team managed only 116 on the board but delivered a clinical performance to defend it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Indian women's cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have won the gold medal as they beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final of Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. Despite managing only 116 on the board, India put on a clinical performance to defend it and romped home comfortably in the end.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Indian Shooters Win 10 Metre Air Rifle Team Event; Nation Bags First Gold
article-image

The Women in Blue laid their hands on the biggest prize in the Asian Games after heartbreaking defeats last year in the Commonwealth Games and the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final loss to Australia. By doing so, India has become only the 2nd team after Pakistan to win gold in cricket the Asian Games. It's worth noting that Pakistan have won the gold twice in 2010 and 2014.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting
article-image

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues shine with the bat:

After electing to bat first on a tricky surface, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stood out with 46 and 42 runs, respectively. The remaining five batters fell for single-figure scores, while Deepti Sharma stayed unbeaten at 1 as India scraped through to 116 on the board.

In response, Titas Sadhu wrecked Sri Lanka's batting line-up by sending the top three back to the pavilion cheaply. Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva shared a 36-run stand before India assumed control again by dismissing the former. The boundaries were extremely hard to come by for the Island nation as they struck only one in the last 5 overs to end their innings at 97-8 in 20 overs.

Sadhu finished with stunning figures of 4-1-6-3 as the Indian players proudly wore gold medals around their necks. It is also the second gold for India after the shooting trio had clinched earlier in the day.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kapil Dev Kidnapped? Viral Video Shows Ex-India Captain Getting Abducted By Goons, Leaving Fans...

Kapil Dev Kidnapped? Viral Video Shows Ex-India Captain Getting Abducted By Goons, Leaving Fans...

Asmita Khelo India Women's (U-17) Basketball League: Hoopers Club Clinch Asmita U-17 Crown

Asmita Khelo India Women's (U-17) Basketball League: Hoopers Club Clinch Asmita U-17 Crown

Mohammed Siraj Heroics Help India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Lift Record-Extending 8th Asia Cup Title

Mohammed Siraj Heroics Help India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Lift Record-Extending 8th Asia Cup Title

IND vs SL: India Finish Off Sri Lanka In 2 Hours & 26 Minutes As Asia Cup 2023 Final Ends In 129...

IND vs SL: India Finish Off Sri Lanka In 2 Hours & 26 Minutes As Asia Cup 2023 Final Ends In 129...

Khar Gymkhana –TSTTA All Mumbai 4- Star Table Tennis Tournament: Vishesh Stretches Bhavitavya

Khar Gymkhana –TSTTA All Mumbai 4- Star Table Tennis Tournament: Vishesh Stretches Bhavitavya