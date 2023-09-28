Asian Games 2023: India Assured Of Another Medal As Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale Reach Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale reached the semifinals of the mixed doubles tennis at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday to assure India of another medal.

The pair of Bopanna and Bhosale beat Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last four.

This is the second medal for India assured in tennis after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni stormed into the men's doubles semis on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Indian pair quelled a late challenge from China's Zhizhen Zhang and Yibing Wu for a 6-1 7-6(8) win in the quarterfinals.

Reaching the semifinal stage means that India is assured of at least a bronze. India currently occupies the fifth position on the medals tally with 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze.

