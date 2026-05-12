Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026: Lakshay Phogat Enters Final; 4 Indian Boxers Win Bronze In Tashkent

Lakshya (75kg) U17 celebrates his SF win with coaches at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 | File Photo

Tashkent, May 12: India’s U-17 boys had a challenging day at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, with Lakshay Phogat emerging as the lone finalist, while four other boxers secured bronze medals after their semifinal bouts in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Lakshay Phogat storms into final

In the 75kg category, Lakshay Phogat delivered a dominant performance to defeat Seungmin Lee of Korea (KOR) by a unanimous 5:0 decision to book his place in the final. In other semifinal bouts, Narendra Nella (46kg) went down 0:5 against Abdulloh Nuraliev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

Four Indian boxers settle for bronze

Yash Yadav (50kg) lost 1:4 to Suld Usukhbaatar of Mongolia (MGL), while Nivesh Pal (54kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Abdulbosit Yursunboev of Uzbekistan (UZB). In a closely contested bout, Naman (70kg) lost 2:3 against Abduvohid Abdumajidov of Uzbekistan (UZB).

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With one finalist and four bronze medals secured, the Indian U-17 boys team will look to finish strong in the finals.